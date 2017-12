Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* - TO RECORD NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $410 MILLION IN Q4 RELATING TO CO‘S LIABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH WITHDRAWAL FROM CENTRAL STATES PENSION FUND‍​

* SEES 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44 TO $1.49 - SEC FILING

* - NON-CASH CHARGE DOES NOT CHANGE EXPECTED 2017 ADJUSTED NET EPS OF $2.00 TO $2.05, INCLUDING 53RD WEEK, EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S