2 months ago
BRIEF-Kroger Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
June 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kroger Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Kroger Co

* Kroger reports first quarter results

* Q1 sales $36.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $35.77 billion

* Lowers FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $1.74 to $1.79

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.05

* Identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel, of -0.2% in Q1 of 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Continues to expect capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions, purchases of leased facilities, to be in $3.2 to $3.5 billion range for 2017

* Over long term, Kroger is "committed to achieving" a net earnings per diluted share growth rate of 8 - 11%, plus a growing dividend

* Continues to expect identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, of flat to 1% growth for 2017

* Identical supermarket sales in last nine weeks of Q1 were positive, and that has continued in Q2 to date

* FY earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

