FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
BRIEF-Kroger says "will make several changes" after review
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Kroger says "will make several changes" after review

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Says conducted a review of structure and benefits of company's sponsored defined benefit plans

* Says as a result of the review, company will make several changes

* Says its overall balance sheet obligations will not change; co committed to maintaining our current investment grade rating

* Kroger Co-to make contribution to plan this year of up to $1 billion that co believes will address underfunded position of sponsored defined benefit​ plan

* Kroger Co - ‍debt will be issued to pay for funding of pension liability - SEC filing​

* Kroger Co - there will be a one-time expense in 2017 associated with settlement of company's obligations for eligible participants' pension balances

* Kroger Co says the one-time cost is not contemplated in earnings guidance for year

* Kroger- ‍certain participants' benefit balances to be distributed out of plan via transfer to other qualified retirement plan options/lump sum payout Source text: (bit.ly/2uuX6dB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.