July 3 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT, INVESTCAPITAL MALTA LTD, SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CONSORTIUM OF BANKS OF MAXIMUM AVAILABLE AMOUNT OF EUR 250 MILLION

* LOAN TO FINANCE OR REFINANCE PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIOS ON EUROPEAN MARKETS EXCEPT POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)