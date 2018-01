Jan 9 (Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA:

* CO‘S SHAREHOLDER, KSIĄŻEK HOLDING SP. Z O.O, STARTS ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD PROCESS

* UNDER ABB KSIĄŻEK HOLDING WANTS TO SELL 8.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* UNDER ABB KSIĄŻEK HOLDING PLANS TO SELL SHARES REPRESENTING 20% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CO

* ABB PROCESS TO BE RUN BY TRIGON DOM MAKLERSKI SA

* KSIĄŻEK HOLDING IS ENTITY DEPENDENT TO CO‘S CEO MARIUSZ WOJCIECH KSIĄŻEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)