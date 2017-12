Dec 11 (Reuters) - KSL Holdings Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY GROUP‘S REVENUE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY HK$7.1 MILLION, DOWN 58.2 PERCENT​

* KSL HOLDINGS -QTRLY ‍LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO ABOUT HK$650,000, DOWN ABOUT 193.4% PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: