Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ktima Kostas Lazaridis:

* SAYS SIGNS CONTRACT WITH EUROBANK FOR THE COVER OF COMMON MORTGAGE BOND LOAN WORTH EUR 4.1 MILLION

* SAYS IT'S A DURATION OF 7 YEARS AND WILL BE USED ENTIRELY TO REFINANCE EXISTING BANK DEBT