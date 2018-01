Jan 3 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG:

* ‍KTM INDUSTRIES INITIATES DELISTING OF PANKL SHARES​

* ‍WILL LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID AIMED AT ACQUISITION OF ALL PANKL-SHARES THAT ARE NOT HELD BY KTM INDUSTRIES ​

* ‍OFFER PRICE WILL BE EUR 42.18 PER SHARE OF PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG​