Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* UNIT PROPOSES ACQUISITION OF ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES NETHERLANDS B.V. TOGETHER WITH ITS SURFACTANT CHEMICALS ASSETS AND BUSINESS‍​

* UNIT TO AQUIRE SHARES, BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF ESN FOR CASH, BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 187.2 MILLION RGT Source (bit.ly/2BCy00C)