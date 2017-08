July 26 (Reuters) - Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current United States-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

* Says IFRS effective from financial statement for Q2 of fiscal year ending December 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/J8QGFb

