FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings unit and SIRION Biotech set sights on gene delivery tools for ocular gene therapy
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 9, 2018 / 2:31 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings unit and SIRION Biotech set sights on gene delivery tools for ocular gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Acucela Inc signed a two-year development agreement with gene delivery expert SIRION Biotech GmbH (SIRION) to establish optimized AAV vectors for clinical applications in ocular gene therapy

* Says Acucela bolsters its move into the fast growing gene therapy market to find a genetic cure for retinitis pigmentosa

* Key terms of the agreement include milestone payments to SIRION, with additional royalties to be paid on net sales from resulting products or therapies

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n8VbQu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.