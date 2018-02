Feb 22 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* ANDERS KVIST TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND DEPUTY CEO FOR KUNGSLEDEN

* WILL CONTINUE AS CFO AND DEPUTY CEO UP UNTIL FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR Q2 OF 2018

* ‍ANDERS KVIST HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)