Feb 9 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS CHILLED/FROZEN WAREHOUSE FOR SEK 555 MILLION IN HELSINGBORG

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PROPERTY RAUSGÅRD 22 IN HELSINGBORG.

* SALE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 555 MILLION AFTER DEDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX.