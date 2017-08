June 22 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* REVISION OF KUNGSLEDEN'S FINANCIAL TARGET FOR LOAN TO VALUE (LTV)

* ‍ADJUSTED FINANCIAL TARGET FOR LOAN TO VALUE (LTV) RATIO TO A TARGET VALUE OF 50 PER CENT​

* AT END OF Q1 2017 LTV RATIO WAS 49.2 PER CENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)