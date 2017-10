Sept 27 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* ‍HAS DECIDED TO OUTSOURCE PARTS OF FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATION TO EXTERNAL PARTIES TO REDUCE CENTRAL ADMINISTRATION COSTS

* SAYS ‍TRANSITION OF FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATION TO AN EXTERNAL PARTY GIVES RISE TO NON-RECURRING COSTS OF AROUND SEK 10 MILLION​

* ‍CO'S ANNUAL STAFF, ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES IN 2019 ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO C. SEK 200 MILLION (CURRENT LEVEL OF SEK 235 MILLION​)