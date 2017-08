June 20 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Kunlun Trust plans to unload up to 6 percent stake in the company at no lower than 10.58 yuan ($1.55) per share until Dec 26, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sKFAkr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8287 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)