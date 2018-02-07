FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings shareholders to transfer stake in three firms to co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) - Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s indirect controlling shareholder plans to transfer 70 percent stake in a Beijing-based investment management firm to the co

* Says a Lhasa-based wholly owned unit of the indirect controlling shareholder will transfer a 25 percent and a 70 percent stake in Beijing-based fund management firm and asset management firm to the co respectively

* Says no payment in the transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1E83sJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

