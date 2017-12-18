FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Kuroda Electric announces outcome of takeover bid by Tokyo-based firm
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 18, 2017 / 2:45 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF- Kuroda Electric announces outcome of takeover bid by Tokyo-based firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is wholly owned by MBK Partners JC Ⅳ, L.P. acquired 25.7 million shares of the company, during the period from Nov. 2 to Dec. 15

* Acquisition price at 2,720 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 22

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will hold 68.3 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become top shareholder of the company, effective Dec. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9pc35d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.