Oct 31(Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is wholly owned by MBK Partners JC Ⅳ, L.P., offers a takeover bid for 28.4 million shares (or no less than 18.9 million shares)of the company, at the price of 2,720 yen per share

* Says settlement date on Dec. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tjjJXu ; goo.gl/gmD3yD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)