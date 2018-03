Feb 28 (Reuters) - KURZEMES CMAS AS:

* SAYS FY 2017 TURNOVER IN 2017 WAS EUR 891,912 , 2.8 PERCENT LOWER THAN IN 2016

* SAYS FY 2017 LOSSES AFTER PAYMENT OF TAXES AMOUNT TO EUR 19,163 Source text : bit.ly/2BY1TYS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)