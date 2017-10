Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kush Bottles Inc

* Kush Bottles appoints Jim Mccormick as chief financial officer

* Kush Bottles Inc - ‍chris Martin, previous CFO, will consult for company for approximately three months to ensure a smooth transition period​

* Kush Bottles Inc - ‍ appointed Jim Mccormick, as chief financial officer effective August 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: