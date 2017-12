Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kushikatsu Tanaka Co

* Says it plans to restructure itself into a holding company, effective June 1, 2018

* Says it plans to establish a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit as the successor preparatory company in late December and it will transfer business to the successor preparatory company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UvJ6Hy

