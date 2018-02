Feb 14 (Reuters) - BURGAN BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT 65.2 MILLION DINARS ‍​

* AS AT END-DEC, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 4.4 BILLION DINARS, UP 4.3 PERCENT

* BOARD RECOMMENDS 7 PERCENT IN CASH DIVIDENDS AND 5 PERCENT IN BONUS SHARES

* AS AT END-DEC, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 4.2 BILLION DINARS, UP 11 PERCENT

* AS AT END-DEC, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 16.2 PERCENT