BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO Completes Issuance Of 100 MLN Dinars Bond

Dec 28 (Reuters) - KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING :

* COMPLETES ISSUANCE OF A 100 MILLION DINARS BOND ISSUE‍​

* SAYS BOND ISSUE IS FIRST EVER SEVEN-YEAR CORPORATE DINAR BOND ISSUE IN KUWAIT AND WAS 1.45 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

* AT CLOSE, FIXED RATE BOND ATTRACTED 36 PERCENT OF TRANSACTION ALLOCATION AND FLOATING RATE BOND 64 PCT‍​

* SAYS FIXED RATE BOND PAYS INVESTORS A COUPON OF 5.25 PERCENT ANNUALLY, WHILE FLOATING RATE BOND PAYS INVESTORS A COUPON OF 2.25 PERCENT ANNUALLY OVER DECLARED CENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT DISCOUNT RATE, WITH A CAP OF 1 PERCENT OVER FIXED-RATE COUPON

* BONDS WERE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL PAY COUPONS SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS Source:(bit.ly/2pJ4PUo)