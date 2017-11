Nov 8 (Reuters) - KUWAIT AND MIDDLE EAST FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO:

* NINE-MONTH NET LOSS ATTRIBUTBALE TO SHAREHOLDERS 492,220 DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.2 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 2.6 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 2.2‍​ MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO