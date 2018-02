Feb 18 (Reuters) - MABANEE COMPANY KPSC:

* SIGNS JV AGREEMENT WITH SHARJAH INVESTMENT AN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (SHUROOQ) TO DEVELOP SHOPPING MALL IN SHARJAH ON 65,000 SQUARE METER OF LAND

* KUWAIT'S MABANEE SAYS CO OWNS 65 PERCENT OF JV AND SHARJAH INVESTMENT AN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (SHUROOQ) OWNS 35 PERCENT Source:(bit.ly/2GmY9yW) Further company coverage: