March 7 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INVESTMENTS CO:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 10.3 MILLION DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 4 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 20.8 ‍​MILLION DINARS VERSUS 10.6 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 7 FILS PER SHARE