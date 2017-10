Oct 29 (Reuters) - ZAIN KUWAIT:

• Q3 CONSOL NET INCOME 40 MILLION DINARS, DOWN 6 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR • Q3 CONSOL REVENUE 259 MILLION DINARS, DOWN 6 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR • IN Q3, FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT COST CO $148 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $20 MILLION IN NET INCOME • AS OF END-SEPTEMBER, TOTAL CUSTOMERS SERVED STAND AT 45.3 MILLION

Source:(bit.ly/2ic9V4B) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)