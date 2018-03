March 2 (Reuters) - Kvh Industries Inc:

* KVH INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $39.0 MILLION TO $41.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.25 TO LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.19

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.07 AND $0.03

* SEES 2018 LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.44 AND $0.21

* SEES 2018 LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.44 AND $0.21

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 TO $0.28