Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd:

* SAYS “FRAUDULENT ACT” BEEN COMMITTED BY AMLAN BANERJEE, WHO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH COMPANY IN ANY MANNER

* KWALITY CREDIT & LEASING - GOT E-MAIL FROM NEERAJ CHAUDHARY, WHO PROVIDED COPY OF LETTER ISSUED TO SULTAN SINGH ABOUT PRESANCTION OF CREDIT FACILITES

* SAYS “NOT ISSUED ANY SUCH LETTER”

* SAYS "LODGED A POLICE COMPLAINT IN THIS REGARD"‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2EKZ0gv Further company coverage: