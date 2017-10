Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kwantas Corporation Bhd

* September FFB production 47,668.00 MT, September crude palm oil production 10,148.67 MT

* September palm kernel expeller production 2,972.90 MT

* Palm kernel production for Sept 2017 was 2,426.33 MT, crude palm kernel oil production for Sept 2017 was 2,367.31 MT Source text :(bit.ly/2yqcZVz) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)