Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kyland Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned tech unit received patent(No. ZL201510329013.8), for highway passenger vehicle temporary get-on/off recognition method

* Says its wholly owned Shanghai information tech unit received patent(No. ZL201310089575.0), for GOOSE message performance test method in IEC61850

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y1w28s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)