Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kyn Therapeutics

* KYN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $49 MILLION SERIES A CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO DEVELOP CANCER THERAPY CANDIDATES WITH NOVEL APPROACHES TO MAJOR IMMUNOMETABOLISM PATHWAYS

* KYN THERAPEUTICS SAYS ATLAS VENTURE AND ORBIMED PROVIDED THE $49 MILLION INVESTMENT Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)