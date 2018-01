BRIEF-Kyocera Announce Progress Of Development Plan For 480-Megawatt Solar Power Project

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kyocera Corp:

* KYOCERA AND 7 OTHER COMPANIES ANNOUNCE PROGRESS OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR MAX. 480-MEGAWATT SOLAR POWER PROJECT

* KYOCERA - UKUJIMA SOLAR PROJECT ENTERED NEW PHASE WITH INCLUSION OF 5 OTHER PARTICIPANTS: SPCG PUBLIC CO, TOKYO CENTURY, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, OTHERS

* KYOCERA CORP - ABOUT US$1.80 BILLION IN INVESTMENT IS PLANNED FOR PROJECT, WITH A GOAL OF STARTING CONSTRUCTION IN FY2019

* KYOCERA CORP - EXPLORING PLAN TO CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE SOLAR POWER PROJECT LOCATED ON AGRICULTURAL LAND ON UKUJIMA ISLAND, NAGASAKI, JAPAN