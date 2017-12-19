FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kyorin Holdings says integration of production function
December 19, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kyorin Holdings says integration of production function

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19(Reuters) - Kyorin Holdings Inc

* Says its Tokyo-based drug unit, which was established in October, will take over Noshiro plant of unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Company, Limited and manufacture division of KYORIN Rimedio Co.,Ltd., effective April 1, 2018

* Says the Tokyo-based drug unit will merge with the company’s Shiga-based unit KYORIN Pharmaceutical Facilities Co.,Ltd, effective April 1, 2018

* Says KYORIN Pharmaceutical Facilities Co.,Ltd will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k73Vi1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

