BRIEF-KyOwa Corporation announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on March 19

Feb 21 (Reuters) - KyOwa Corporation Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section on March 19, 2018, under the symbol “6570”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 650,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 450,000 shares and privately held 200,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,430 yen per share with total offering amount will be 929.5 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and HACHIJUNI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rD4QPK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)