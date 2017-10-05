BRIEF-L Brands Sept sales rose 1 pct to $981.6 mln

Oct 5 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:
* L Brands reports september 2017 sales
* September sales rose 1 percent to $981.6 million
* September same store sales fell 2 percent
* L Brands Inc - September hurricanes had about a 1 point negative impact to September total sales
* L Brands - for Sept, exit of swim, apparel categories had a negative impact of about 2 percentage points to total company comparable sales
* L Brands - for sept, exit of swim and apparel categories had negative impact of about 3 percent points to Victoria’s Secret comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: