June 29 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 awarded multi-year contract to supply U.S. Army mortar fuzes

* Received initial $89.2 million firm-fixed-price contract award from U.S. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (PD/DLY) mortar fuzes

* Multi-year contract with a base award and four option years, which, if fully exercised, has potential to exceed $230 million