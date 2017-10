Sept 19 (Reuters) - LA DORIA SPA:

* H1 TURNOVER EUR 340.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 334.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASED REVENUES ARE FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR ON BASIS OF STRONG SALES VOLUMES AND A SLIGHT MARGIN REDUCTION ON 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)