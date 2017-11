Nov 10 (Reuters) - LA DORIA SPA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 164.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 157.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​8.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUES TO COME IN AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS - WHICH INDICATED A CONTRACTION ON 2016‍​

* EXPECTS FY 2017 FORECAST MARGIN CONTRACTION TO MATERIALISE, ALTHOUGH TO LESSER EXTENT THAN IN PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)