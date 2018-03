Feb 28 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc:

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ‍SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE REVPAR 3.4 PERCENT​

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $214.3 MILLION VERSUS $222.6 MILLION

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC - LA QUINTA IS NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018