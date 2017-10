Sept 27 (Reuters) - La-z-boy Inc:

* La-Z-Boy CFO announces retirement

* Says cfo Louis M. Riccio Jr to retire

* La-Z-Boy inc - ‍la-Z-Boy will launch a national search for a successor who will work with Riccio through a transition period​

* La-Z-Boy inc - Riccio Jr., chief financial officer, will retire after company completes its fiscal 2018 year-end reporting in June of 2018