BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Q4 sales $412.7 million

June 20 (Reuters) - La-z-boy Inc

* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth-quarter results

* Q4 sales $412.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.3 million

* La-Z-Boy Inc says board of directors approved purchase of up to an additional 6 million shares under company's existing share purchase authorization

* La-Z-Boy Inc qtrly same-store written sales for la-z-boy furniture galleries network increased 2.4%

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share attributable to la-z-boy incorporated increased 26.7% to $0.57 from $0.45 in the prior-year period

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* La-Z-Boy Inc says "Q1 is usually company's weakest in sales and earnings"