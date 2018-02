BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Results

Feb 20 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc:

* LA-Z-BOY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q3 SALES ROSE 6.1 PERCENT TO $413.6 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY SAME-STORE WRITTEN SALES FOR LA-Z-BOY FURNITURE GALLERIES NETWORK INCREASED 2.6 PCT​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $402.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍RESULTS FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 INCLUDED A $0.20 PER SHARE NET CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM, OR $9.5 MILLION​

* LA-Z-BOY - QTRLY EPS INCLUDES $0.20 PER SHARE NET CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM, $0.06 PER SHARE CHARGE RELATED TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LEGAL SETTLEMENT​

FOR Q4, RAW MATERIAL PRICES ARE NOT ANTICIPATED TO BE A DRAG ON MARGINS