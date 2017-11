Nov 8 (Reuters) - LAAN & SPAR BANK A/S:

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT AT DKK 65.1 MLN VS DKK 63.7 MLN YR AGO‍​‍​

* Q3 LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​7.5 MLN VS DKK 7.9 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK ‍​103.3 MLN VS DKK 114.9 MLN YR AGO‍​

* 2017 CORE EARNING BEFORE IMPAIRMENT RAISED TO DKK 210 MLN -DKK 220 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)