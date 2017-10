Aug 8 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd:

* HAS ENTERED INTO ACQUISITION NEGOTIATIONS, WHICH, IF SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON PRICE OF COMPANY‘S SECURITIES

* LABAT AFRICA - CONFIRMATION OF DRAWDOWN AGAINST FUNDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN LABAT AND MILOST GLOBAL AT ISSUE PRICE OF 64 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)