BRIEF-LabCorp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $6.81

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* LABCORP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.81

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.2 PERCENT TO $2.7 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.30 TO $11.70

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.45

* LABCORP SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38, REVENUE VIEW $2.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT AT END OF QUARTER WAS $7.13 BILLION

* LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 9.5% TO 11.5% OVER 2017 RESTATED REVENUE OF $10.42 BILLION

* ‍DURING QUARTER, RECORDED A NET BENEFIT OF $519.0 MILLION IN NET EARNINGS, OR $5.00 PER SHARE, DUE TO IMPLEMENTATION OF TAX LAW​

* EXPECTS ABOUT $2.8 BILLION OF BACKLOG IN COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT TO CONVERT INTO REVENUE IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.79, REVENUE VIEW $11.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S