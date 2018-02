Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc:

* ‍FULL YEAR GROUP OPERATING PROFIT WAS AT TOP END OF MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FULL YEAR GROUP NET REVENUE +4%​

* ‍SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4P ANNOUNCED​

* ‍TOTAL GROUP NET REVENUE WAS 12% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR​

* ‍BOARD DOES NOT INTEND TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍CONDITIONAL UPON ACQUISITION BEING APPROVED AT LADBROKES CORAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS, DRIP WILL BE CANCELLED​