Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc:

* RESPONSE TO TRIENNIAL REVIEW £2 STAKE SPECULATION

* ‍NOTES STORIES IN PRESS THAT SPECULATE THAT SECRETARY OF STATE FAVOURS A £2 STAKE AS OUTCOME OF TRIENNIAL REVIEW CONSULTATION​

* ‍“WE ARE VERY CLEAR THAT STAKE CUTS WILL FAIL TO ADEQUATELY ADDRESS ANY ISSUE OF PROBLEM GAMBLING”​

* “WE WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE CASE FOR A SENSIBLE MEASURED, EVIDENCE LED AND PROPORTIONATE RESPONSE TO PUBLIC CONCERN” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: