Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 17.5 percent to $322.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Ladenburg Thalmann financial -‍at sept 30, 2017, total client assets under administration were $152.8 billion, up 16.1% from $131.6 billion at sept 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )